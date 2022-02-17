California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.
In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California Resources (CRC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.