California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

