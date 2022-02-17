California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

