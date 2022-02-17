California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,851 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

