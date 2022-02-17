California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $148.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

