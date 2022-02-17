California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CWT has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

