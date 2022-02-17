Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX) Senior Officer Buys C$62,500.00 in Stock

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX) Senior Officer Isaac Max Porterfield acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,277.50.
Shares of CNX stock opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. Callinex Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$33.87 million and a PE ratio of -26.99.
