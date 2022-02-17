Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX) Senior Officer Buys C$62,500.00 in Stock

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX) Senior Officer Isaac Max Porterfield acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,277.50.

Shares of CNX stock opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. Callinex Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$33.87 million and a PE ratio of -26.99.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.