Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 183.50% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CANF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

