Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

CM stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

