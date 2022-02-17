Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNI. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 84,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

