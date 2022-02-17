Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.04. 590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Specifically, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.39 million, a P/E ratio of -400.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

