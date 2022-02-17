Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87).

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,102 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

