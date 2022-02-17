Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.45% of Kroger worth $134,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

