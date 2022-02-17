Capital Research Global Investors Buys 328,516 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.11% of PAR Technology worth $183,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.88.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

