Capital Research Global Investors Has $72.93 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.69% of CEMEX worth $72,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
