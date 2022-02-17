Capital Research Global Investors Invests $197.52 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,271,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,520,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.42% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $128,433,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $70,254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $11,672,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.