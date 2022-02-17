Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $118.84 Million Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,307,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,840,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 16.39% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.44 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

