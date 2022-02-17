Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $118.84 Million Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,307,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,840,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 16.39% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.44 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.