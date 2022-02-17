Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in onsemi were worth $111,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.11 on Thursday. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

