Capital World Investors Acquires 4,969,447 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.47% of Adient worth $252,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

