Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,702,615 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of Visa worth $382,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

