Capital World Investors Has $337.28 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $337,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

RNR opened at $155.82 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

