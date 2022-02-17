Capital World Investors Purchases 25,400 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 9.97% of Silk Road Medical worth $191,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

