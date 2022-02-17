Capital World Investors Purchases 3,112,341 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $215,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $27,789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 302.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,120,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 537,177 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

