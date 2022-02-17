Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.10% of Zillow Group worth $246,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3,115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 132,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $200.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,908 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,710. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

