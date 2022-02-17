Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 45,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

