Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,292,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $76.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

