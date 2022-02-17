Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,105 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

