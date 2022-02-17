Capula Management Ltd Invests $283,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

