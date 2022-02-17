Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 104,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 186,906 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.