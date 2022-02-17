Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

