Carlo Riccardo Centonze Purchases 33,000 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 33,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($40,189.45).

Shares of HEIQ stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 90.50 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.18 million and a P/E ratio of -300.33. HeiQ Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

