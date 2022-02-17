CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of CarMax worth $120,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

