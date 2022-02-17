Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CARS stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
CARS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.