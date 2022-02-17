Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 40.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

