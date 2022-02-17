Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 43.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CRI stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

