Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.57% of Carvana worth $297,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 61,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,781,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

