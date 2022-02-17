Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

