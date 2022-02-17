Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
