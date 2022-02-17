Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,040,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

