Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 184,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 105,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

