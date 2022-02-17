CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.