Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.