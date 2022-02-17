CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.