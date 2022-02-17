Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Issues Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS.
NYSE:FUN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 52,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56.
FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
