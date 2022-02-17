CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.54. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3,610,630 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.