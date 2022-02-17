CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,359,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,489,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,343,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,983,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

CENQ opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. CENAQ Energy has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.