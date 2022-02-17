Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.62).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON:CEY opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.23. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.