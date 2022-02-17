Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives $1.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

CELTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Monday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.