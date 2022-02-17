Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

