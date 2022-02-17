Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

MNDY opened at $229.91 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.39.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

