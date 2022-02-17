Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lemonade by 23.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 26.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lemonade by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

